BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY — An ATV accident in Buffalo Township has left one man dead.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Shawn Loud, 33, of Lewisburg was driving a Polaris Sportsman ATV on Black Run Road.

Loud was traveling on the Westbound lane when he exited the road, struck a utility pole, and was thrown from the vehicle.

Police say when first responders arrived, they discovered Loud on the north shoulder of the road.

The Union County Coroner pronounced Loud deceased at the scene.