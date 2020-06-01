One killed in motorcycle crash

EAST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Northumberland County.

It happened just before noon Sunday in East Cameron Township. The driver, Jay Otto, lost control of the bike after hitting a patch of loose gravel on state route 125. Both Jay Otto and his passenger, Melissa Otto, were thrown from the bike.

Melissa Otto died at the scene. Jay Otto was taken to the hospital.