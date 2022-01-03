One injured, three in custody after shooting in Salem Township

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was taken to the hospital and three are in custody after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night.

According to Chief Mike McNeal of Salem Police Department, police were dispatched to 232 Moore’s Hill Road at 6:22 p.m. Monday for a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. McNeal says he also had face and head injuries.

According to McNeal, the victim’s mother and stepfather were staying in a hotel as the victim had become “out of control” and had been making threats. The stepfather had returned to the house to pick up mail and belongings.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.