One Injured, One Arrested After Wayne County Home Invasion

BROWNDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wayne County man is charged after a violent home invasion.

Police say 29-year-old Jesse Skates of Waymart broke into a home overnight and shot a person inside. Wednesday morning state police brought Skates to the Wayne County Courthouse to be arraigned.

He’s accused of breaking into a home on Martin Street in Browndale. Police say he entered through a window around 1:30 Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, the tenant of the home, Natalie Crum, saw Skates entering the home with a .22 caliber rifle and ran to a bedroom to alert her companion Robert Beard. Police say Skates followed her and began arguing, before shooting Beard in the face.

The three began fighting, breaking the gun in the process. That’s when Skates pulled a knife and cut Beard in the face. Skates then fled the scene. State police found him nearby in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the suspect was arrested.

“I guess you just can’t keep your doors open or even unlocked or anything anymore, you know? It’s just getting bad,” Kevin Doyle of Clinton Township said.

Doyle walks Martin Street every day. Wednesday he noticed plywood covering the window to the home.

“This was a surprise when I heard this,” Doyle said.

Skates is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, and other related charges. Beard was transported to an area hospital where he remains in intensive care, but is expected to survive.