One Injured in Wilkes-Barre Fire

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a fire in Wilkes-Barre.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Kidder Street in the city. No word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries or how the fire started.

“Gave a pretty quick size-up of what we had when we got here. Our firefighters were able to get here, split up, put the fire out and take care of the burn victim, doing everything they’re trained to do,” Wilkes-Barre Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney said.

The female victim was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley. Neighbors say this is a blow to a tight-knit community. Calls, police and firefighters were quick to respond.

“Wilkes-Barre Police Department arrived on scene pretty quick. It was a couple seconds after that Wilkes-Barre Fire Department started barreling in. Thankfully they got here in a quick amount of time. I thank my Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, the fire department and I can only wish her the best of luck. God bless her, I hope God is with her in this time of need,” neighbor Jerry Robinson said. “It’s a real sad day for the neighborhood. Nobody ever expects this to happen on your local street. It happens, I guess. As long as they got her out OK. It didn’t look very good. I tell you that. It didn’t look very good at all.”

