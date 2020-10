SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Poconos on Monday that left one person injured.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department Facebook page, one woman was shot in the leg during a robbery at the Casino Motel in Swiftwater at around 8:30 Monday night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pocono Township Police Department at 570-629-7200. Callers may remain anonymous.