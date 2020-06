KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A one-car crash closed a busy highway Saturday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in Kline Township along Mile Hill Road. An unidentified driver traveling alone crashed down an embankment and became trapped in the wreckage.

The driver suffered unknown injuries and was later flown to a hospital. Emergency crews had to shut down Route 309 near the scene, which reopened approximately 10:10 p.m.