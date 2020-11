WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after a shooting in Williamsport Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Penn Street around 6 p.m. One victim was transported to the hospital.

There is no word on the victim’s condition. The investigation continues.

