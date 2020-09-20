One injured after Wayne County home explosion

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after a home explosion Sunday morning in Wayne County.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, the explosion was reported at 6:23 a.m. at 44 Tiffany Drive, Paupack Township in Wayne County. A 59-year-old woman was flown to Lehigh Valley Burn Center for treatment for second and third-degree burns.

An investigation revealed the homeowner recently had her 500-pound propane cylinder filled, but it couldn’t be determined if any appliances within the home was actively using propane.

The investigation also revealed the explosion originated in the basement but an ignition source has not been determined. It is believed that there was a fault in the fuel delivery system which caused propane to build up in the basement.

The release states there is no reason to believe foul play was involved.