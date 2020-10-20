One injured after tractor-trailer rolls over in Sugarloaf Township

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after a tractor-trailer tipped over while entering a Pilot Travel Center in Sugarloaf Township.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Monday night. The truck tipped over while coming around a corner at the entrance to the Pilot Travel Center.

The driver was taken to Lehigh Valley Hazleton with minor injuries. Firefighters tell Eyewitness News one of the axels was possibly caught in a culvert that is crumbling and pulled it over.

Firefighters cleaning up diesel fluid. One lane is open on 93 South.