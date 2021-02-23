One injured after shooting in Poconos

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after a shooting in the Poconos Tuesday night.

According to Detective Sergeant James Wagner with the Pocono Township Police Department, officers were dispatched for a shooting in a parking lot of Swiftwater apartments along Route 611 in Pocono Township.

One man was shot. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. Police have one person in custody for questioning and no charges have been filed at this point.

Several neighbors heard shots and called 911. A wrecker towed away a white car with a lot of blood on the exterior. The car will be impounded at Pocono Township Police Department.