COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 380 Sunday night.

It happened at approximately mile marker 4.5 on Interstate 380 South in Coolbaugh Township. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, one person was injured and flown from the scene.

Interstate 380 was closed down in both directions, but was reopened shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.