WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Selinsgrove man was injured after a crash in Snyder County November 16.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove, Mason Reese Fultz sustained head and hand injuries after he crashed a golf cart in the 400 block of Ebenezer Church Road just before 7:45 p.m. State police say an investigation revealed Fultz had been consuming alcohol before the crash.

Fultz was taken to a hospital via a helicopter. The investigation is ongoing.