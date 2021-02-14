One injured after Carbon County stabbing

LANSFORD, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Carbon County are investigating a stabbing that happened Sunday in Lansford.

Lansford Police responded around 2 Sunday afternoon at a home along East Water Street. According to police, a family altercation led to a stabbing.

One person was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of head injuries. Officers say they’ve identified the people involved and that there is no danger to the public.

Lansford Police expect charges to be filed in the coming days.

