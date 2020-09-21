One injured after car drives into Salem Township home

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after a car drove into a house in Luzerne County Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at 1236 Salem Boulevard in Salem Township. According to an officer from Salem Township Police and Fire Department on scene, two people were home at the time of the incident but were able to escape to safety. The driver had minor injuries.

The damage was mostly cosmetic to the house. A code officer cleared the home of safety hazards. The scene is still under investigation by the Salem Township Police and Fire.