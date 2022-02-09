One injured after ATV hits car in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after an ATV struck a car in Scranton on Wednesday.

It happened on the 300 block of Meadow Avenue. According to the Scranton Police Department, 21-year-old Ariana Pickens, the passenger of the ATV, was taken to the hospital with a moderate head injury. The driver of the ATV took off without Pickens into the East Mountain area.

After fleeing police, the ATV continued until it struck a tree. The driver then fled on foot. Police are continuing to investigate.

The car sustained minor damage and the driver was not injured.