One injured after accident in McEwensville

MCEWENSVILLE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person was injured after an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV back in September.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on September 17th at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and Potash Street in the borough of McEwensville.

The SUV was operated by 42-year-old Ryan Brandon, of Muncy. Brandon failed to yield to traffic on Susquehanna Trail after stopping at the stop sign at Potash Street and a motorcycle hit the SUV. The 83-year-old male from Milton, who was operating the motorcycle, was injured and was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Brandon has been charged with a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed and summary offenses of operating a vehicle while his operating privileges were suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and a stop sign violation.