One in custody as police investigate homicide along Rt. 61 in Orwigsburg

ORWIGSBURG, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A man is stabbed to death on a busy street in the middle of the afternoon and police say it started as road rage.

A road rage incident left one man dead in Schuylkill County Monday. Troopers have not released his name but Eyewitness News was there as they brought him out in handcuffs.

“He should have thought about his family before he tried to start trouble with somebody who don’t have children and a wife,” the suspect said.

When asked by Eyewitness News: “So you don’t think you did anything wrong?”, the suspect responded: “To defend myself against a older gentleman, I felt it was the only option because the first option I took was to talk to him verbally and he didn’t want to talk.”

When asked “So you admit to stabbing and killing him?”, the suspect replied: “No I don’t.”

No remorse from the suspect accused of stabbing a man to death on a highway. At 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, PSP Schuylkill Haven responded to Route 61 and Brick Hill Road, West Brunswich Township for a reported stabbing.

The victim, 38-year-old George Marcincin of Orwigsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned the suspect took off in a silver car.

Orwigsburg Police pulled over a Honda Accord matching the description. But the driver then led police on a short chase down Route 61 before stopping. Police took the driver to PSP Schuylkill Haven for questioning. Investigators determined road rage led to the stabbing.

“Road rage turns to a homicide,” Troop L public information officer Trooper David Beohm said.

Police say it started when the suspect and the victim in a pickup truck were driving south on 61. They both got out of their vehicles and they got into a physical fight. According to police, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

“There’s a lot of traffic on 61 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon, there’s probably a dozen other people that saw this. Going northbound or southbound. That’s who we want to talk to,” Beohm said.

State police have not released the name of the suspect yet. State Police Schuylkill Haven are investigating. They’re asking anyone who may have additional information to come forward.

The victim was driving a red Dodge Ram and the suspect was driving a silver Honda Accord. If you saw those vehicles on Route 61 and can help, call state police.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’re still working to confirm details about the suspect and the charges he’s facing.