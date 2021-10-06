One in custody after Pittston fire deemed suspicious

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was a busy night for firefighters in part of Luzerne County.

Pittston City Fire got the call just after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening to Defoe Street. No one was home at the time, however the entire second floor of the building went up in flames.

Seven different crews were on the seen to extinguish the flames. The Pittston City fire chief says the fire is under investigation and is suspicious.

“This fire is under investigation. They actually have someone in custody. I don’t have a name. But we have one in custody as we speak right now. And I’ll be finding out more about that after we get the fire extinguished. But the police have the person in custody,” Chief Frank Roman said.

There is no further information on the identity of suspect in custody.