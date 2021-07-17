One in custody after Hazleton robbery

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody after assaulting and robbing a man in Hazleton early Saturday morning.

According to a Hazleton City Police Department news release, Rasheen Williams admitted to his involvement in a robbery near Emerald Court and West 2nd Street.

According to the release, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Alter Street after a 911 caller reported to police a man showed up at the door covered in blood. The victim told police he was assaulted and was robbed near Emerald Court and West 2nd Street.

The victim reported he was attacked by one or two males, who were accompanied by a female and was hit with a pipe or other blunt object and had his wallet, phone, and $80 stolen from him.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and made contact with a group at West 7th Street on Alter Street who matched the description of those possibly involved in the robbery. They were taken into custody and it was then Williams admitted to police his involvement in the robbery. He was found in possession of some of the victim’s property as well as drugs and drug paraphernalia.

It was also discovered Williams had an outstanding bench warrant from Berks County for probation violations after attempting to give a false name to police.

Williams faces charges of robbery, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness, and drug-related offenses. He was arraigned and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

The other two people with Williams were determined to have no involvement in the robbery but will be cited for other violations.