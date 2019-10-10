One in custody after robbery in Monroe Township

(WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one person is in custody after a robbery in Snyder County on Wednesday.

According to troopers, a woman was changing her child’s diaper in the backseat of her vehicle in a parking lot of a Kohl’s store in Monroe Township when she was approached by a person who pointed a gun at her and demanded her money and wallet.

That person drove away. The victim reported the license plate to state police and they were able to stop the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody.