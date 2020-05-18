Dallas Township Police identify victim of fatal Monday morning crash

UPDATE: The victim of the crash has been identified by the Dallas Township Police as 19-year-old Jacob Joseph Busch of Wyoming. According to the release, Busch was a passenger in the vehicle and was wearing a seatbelt.

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One local teen is dead and two others are injured following an overnight car crash in Dallas Township.

Today, that local student’s friends came together to say goodbye to him at the scene of the crash.

“We played together, went to school together, saw him every day you know. It just breaks my heart. I had to come up here and see what happened.” said Brian Williams, a senior at Wyoming Area High School.

Cars were backed up on Kunkle Alderson Road as a group of teenagers created a memorial for their friend whose young life was taken in an early-morning crash Monday.

We aren’t naming the teen at the time—until investigators can confirm they have notified his family.

But police say he was the passenger in a car with two other teens heading to Harvey’s Lake when their car hit a tree on Kunkle Alderson Road.

“The three juvenile occupants were heavily entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by the Kunkle Fire and Rescue,” said Susan Maloney, PIO of Dallas Township PD.

The two injured boys were taken to area hospitals. Monday afternoon, friends and classmates of the boy who died came to the scene to say goodbye.

People brought flowers, etched their goodbyes on the tree the car hit, and drilled a cross into it. Peter Calimeres was the boy’s best friend. He says he found out his friend had died a few hours after the accident.

“Never thought I’d have to do this ever in my life. But here I am,” said Calimeres, a Bloomsburg University student.

A brief goodbye to a friend taken too soon. Police say this is an ongoing investigation. We’ll continue working this story and bring you any updates on the cause of the crash as we get them.