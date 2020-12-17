One dead, two in hospital after Snyder County crash

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Snyder County.

It happened at the intersection of New Berlin Highway and Broadway Road Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car lost control in the snowy weather and struck a stump and utility pole.

The car then turned onto the driver’s side. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected partway and became trapped underneath.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Snyder County Coroner. The two passengers were taken to Geisinger in Danville and their condition is unknown.

It is also unknown whether they were wearing seatbelts. Police have not yet released their identities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos