One dead, two in hospital after Snyder County crash

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Snyder County.

It happened at the intersection of New Berlin Highway and Broadway Road Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car lost control in the snowy weather and struck a stump and utility pole.

The car then turned onto the driver’s side. The driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected partway and became trapped underneath.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Snyder County Coroner. The two passengers were taken to Geisinger in Danville and their condition is unknown.

It is also unknown whether they were wearing seatbelts. Police have not yet released their identities.