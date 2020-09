MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Tioga County Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating the shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Ridge Road in Middlebury Township. 75-year-old Linn Storms is dead and 79-year-old Ida Storms was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but police say there is no safety concern for the public at this time.