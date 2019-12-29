One dead, one injured after Union County crash

(WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal crash in Union County Saturday morning has left one man dead and another injured.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. along the intersection of Red Ridge Road and State Route 104 in Limestone Township. Police reports say Robert Longacre of Selinsgrove was hit by a pickup truck after he failed to yield to the oncoming truck and trying to cross the intersection.

He hit a large rock and later overturned. Longacre died. The second driver was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

His condition is unknown at this time.

