One dead, one injured after Columbia County crash

(WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Green Creek Road in Jackson Township, Columbia County.

According to state police, Victoria Dawson of Benton, Pennsylvania, died of her injuries at the scene after the BMW sedan she was riding in traveled off the road and struck a tree Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m.

The operator, Jason Musselman of Benton, Pennsylvania, was taken to Geisinger Medical Center with extensive injuries.