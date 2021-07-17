One dead, one facing charges after fatal shooting in Dunmore Friday night

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead and another faces charges after a shooting in Lackawanna County.

It happened in Dunmore at a home in the 400 block of William Street. The coroner says 22-year-old Tyler Sitar was shot Friday night in the abdomen and later died while undergoing surgery.

Investigators say 23-year-old Luigi Lorusso of Shoemakersville, Berks County was handling a gun when it discharged.

He faces manslaughter-related charges after Friday night’s shooting in Dunmore.