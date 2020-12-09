One dead in crash on I-81 in Luzerne County, southbound lanes closed

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash on Interstate 81 southbound turned deadly on Wednesday, troopers told Eyewitness News.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers on the scene said the woman was driving north when her car crossed the median into the southbound lane and crashed into a semi truck head-on.













A child who was in the car was rescued from the wreck. The child was taken to a hospital with injuries, there is no word yet on the child’s condition.

The driver of the semi truck was shaken up and taken to the hospital.

The impact caused the truck to jackknife and slide into the guardrail. Some diesel fuel was spilled.

Interstate 81 is closed and traffic is being detoured around the crash site.