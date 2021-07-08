One dead from carbon monoxide in Monroe County home

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators believe power outages from the storm Tuesday night may have led to an accidental death in Monroe County.

State police say a man died Wednesday, after a gas generator emitted carbon monoxide gas into the home. According to police, 21-year-old Naseem Kareem was found dead in the bedroom of the home on the 100 block of Murray Road in Middle Smithfield Township.

Police detected a deadly level of carbon monoxide and located a gas generator inside the house. The generator had been running due to power outages caused by the storm, and ran until it was out of fuel.

“The big thing with generators is, if you lose power, put the generator outside. A big thing with fatalities is, they’ll start it in the garage and won’t open the garage door and the CO will fill the house up and you end up getting lightheaded and you pass out. You don’t realize it and you never wake up again,” Monroe County EMA coordinator Will Clark said.

The National Fire Protection Association says generators should be used in well-ventilated locations outside at least five feet away from all doors, windows and vent openings. The association also says you should never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

The death was ruled accidental. An autopsy will be conducted, and troopers with the PA State Police Criminal Investigation Unit are conducting an investigation.