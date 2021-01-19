One dead, another injured after Monroe County shooting

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the Poconos Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, police were called to 2040 Paradise Trail for a report of a person shot inside a residence.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was flown to a local hospital. Their identities have not yet been released.

The public is not in any danger and the investigation is ongoing.