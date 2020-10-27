One dead after Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 77-year-old man is dead after a two-car crash in Wayne County last week.

The accident occurred at 7:40 p.m. Friday, October 23rd in the area of 2793 Crosstown Highway, State Route 370, Starlight, Buckingham Township, Wayne County.

According to Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell, Paul A. Hopkins, 77, of Lookout, Damascus Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hopkins’ vehicle was reportedly struck by an oncoming vehicle. Hopkins’ vehicle overturned and he was ejected.

An autopsy was performed and determined the cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries.