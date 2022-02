PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a crash led to a vehicle fire in Wayne County on the night of February 5th.

According to a release from the Wayne County Coroner, 24-year-old Timothy Hnatko of Hawley, crashed while driving on Route 6 West around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday night.

The crash resulted in a fire that killed Hnatko.

The death was declared an accident by the coroner’s office.