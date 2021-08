JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Northumberland County are investigating a two-car crash that killed a man in his 90s.

It happened Friday afternoon in Jackson Township on Route 225. Troopers say a car ran a stop sign and struck a car driven by 93-year-old Harry Hummel of Coal Township.

Hummel was flown to a hospital where he died. The other driver, 59-year-old Dean Alger of Palmyra, was not hurt.