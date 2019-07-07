Keep WBRE!

One dead after tree falls in Clinton County

EAST KEATING TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Parkesburg man has died and two others were injured after an incident on the Susquehanna West Branch.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Lamar, Elmer Stoltzfus, 40, was killed when a tree fell on him during a storm. The other two were taken to Bucktail Medical Center with unknown injuries. Their names have not been released.

According to the Clinton County Communication Center, Stoltzfus and the others were kayaking on the river and went to shore to get out of the storm.

