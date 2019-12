(WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash on Route 29 in Susquehanna County.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday night in Bridgewater Township. State police say 24-year-old Devon Garrow of Binghamton, New York, was killed.

According to troopers, his vehicle crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. He was ejected. The other driver was seriously injured.

The crash is under investigation.