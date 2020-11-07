One dead after Snyder County crash

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of State Route 11, 15 and Eleventh Avenue Friday afternoon.
According to the Shamokin Dam Police Department, the crash happened around 3:09 p.m.
Police say Marlene Farma of Lewisburg turned onto Eleventh Avenue and collided with a motorcycle operated by Aimee Auman of Beavertown.
Auman was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.
Fama was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, treated and released.