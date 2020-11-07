One dead after Snyder County crash

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of State Route 11, 15 and Eleventh Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to the Shamokin Dam Police Department, the crash happened around 3:09 p.m.

Police say Marlene Farma of Lewisburg turned onto Eleventh Avenue and collided with a motorcycle operated by Aimee Auman of Beavertown.

Auman was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Fama was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, treated and released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos