NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has died after a single-car crash in the 300 block of Schoonover Hill Road.

According to a state trooper on the scene, the car was driven by an elderly woman in her 70s. The car hit a guardrail, crossed the road, flipped over the other guardrail and landed in a creek.

Police believe the crash happened around 9:30 Friday morning, but the call came in at 4 p.m. when neighbors arrived home.