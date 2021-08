BLYTHE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Blythe Township Saturday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Route 61 Northbound.

According to PSP Frackville, Michael G. Smith of Minersville, was traveling north when he lost control of his motorcycle due to traveling too fast for conditions.

The motorcycle hit a guide rail post. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.