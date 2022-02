ROSS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a single-car crash in Ross Township.

It happened in the area of Kunkletown Road and Lakeview Drive. According to Pennsylvania State Police Lehighton, 72-year-old Jeffry Lee Semprini of Bethlehem was driving on Kunkletown Road when he left the road and his car went into a creek.

Semprini sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Anderson campus where he died due to his injuries.