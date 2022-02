POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash in Polk Township Tuesday night.

Crews were called just after 5 p.m. to Burger Hollow Road and Shortridge Drive for reports of a crash. The Monroe County Coroner responded to the scene and confirmed one male has died.

Emergency vehicles currently have the area near the crash blocked off. Stay with Eyewitness News as new developments of the investigation are released.