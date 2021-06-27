One dead after Pike County crash

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Shohola Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Blooming Grove, the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of State Route 6 and Brooks Camp Road. The vehicle was traveling east on Route 6 when it left the roadway and went down a ravine, where it came to rest on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.