Keep WBRE!

One dead after overnight shooting in Tobyhanna

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in a gated community in Monroe County.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police responded to reports of shots fired in Tobyhanna just before 11:00 pm. When officers arrived on Winter Drive they found Daniel Santana dead inside a vehicle. Police then received calls that a man was knocking on doors nearby, asking for help.

Using a K-9, officers located 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez-Martinez who said he was in the vehicle with Santana when they were shot at.

Rodriguez-Martinez did not suffer any injuries in the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos