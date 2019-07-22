One dead after overnight shooting in Tobyhanna

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot in a gated community in Monroe County.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police responded to reports of shots fired in Tobyhanna just before 11:00 pm. When officers arrived on Winter Drive they found Daniel Santana dead inside a vehicle. Police then received calls that a man was knocking on doors nearby, asking for help.

Using a K-9, officers located 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez-Martinez who said he was in the vehicle with Santana when they were shot at.

Rodriguez-Martinez did not suffer any injuries in the shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.