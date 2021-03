SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called out Monday to the scene of a violent crash in Schuylkill County.

A one-car crash happened about 11:30 along Route 54 near the Shenandoah-Mahanoy township line on Yatesville Road. Shenandoah Police confirm one person is dead, but we have not confirmed the identity.

Route 54 East was closed for a time while the scene was cleared.