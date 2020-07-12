One dead after officer involved shooting in Sullivan County

FORKSVILLE, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Eyewitness News has learned that an officer involved shooting in Sullivan County turned deadly.

It happened Friday morning in Forksville on the 500 Block of Cotts Road.

State Police along with the Sullivan County Coroner Sheriff’s Office were there to serve a warrant to 60-year-old Kevin Michael Norton.

The Sullivan County Coroner confirms Norton was shot and died from his injuries.

Troopers haven’t indicated who fired on Norton.

The Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office and State Police are investigating.