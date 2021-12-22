One dead after officer-involved shooting in Foster Township

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Luzerne County.

According to police, they were attempting to locate 57-year-old Ronald Hoffman, who was allegedly waving around a rifle and yelling in a Foster Township neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Several departments, including state police, surrounded a wooded area after Hoffman had been spotted.
He was still armed, and police say ignored cues to drop the weapon.

A state trooper shot Hoffman and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. The Luzerne County district attorney’s office and state police will continue to investigate the incident.

Latest Videos