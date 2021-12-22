One dead after officer-involved shooting in Foster Township

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Luzerne County.

According to police, they were attempting to locate 57-year-old Ronald Hoffman, who was allegedly waving around a rifle and yelling in a Foster Township neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Several departments, including state police, surrounded a wooded area after Hoffman had been spotted.

He was still armed, and police say ignored cues to drop the weapon.

A state trooper shot Hoffman and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner. The Luzerne County district attorney’s office and state police will continue to investigate the incident.