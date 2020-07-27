One dead after Northumberland County crash

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Route 405 in Northumberland County on July 24th.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Milton, Keet Zimmerman, 46, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

Two people in the other car were injured in the crash. One was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and the other was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital. They are suspected to have sustained serious injuries according to the report.