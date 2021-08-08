One dead after Northampton County shooting

LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting outside a Target parking lot in Northampton County.

It happened Sunday afternoon in Lower Nazareth Township during a busy shopping time. Witnesses say it began as an altercation between people in at least two cars.

They heard multiple gunshots and saw one of the cars take off. Two people were taken to the hospital and later one was pronounced dead. The other victim is in stable condition.