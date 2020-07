RUSH TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Northumberland County on Wednesday.

According to police, around 6:09 PM Wednesday night, Penn Seiple, 69, of Sunbury, was driving on Sunbury Road when he struck a deer that ran onto the road.

Seiple was thrown from his Honda motorcycle and sustained major injuries.

Seiple was transported to Geisinger Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.