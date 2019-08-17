One dead after Luzerne County crash

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a fatal crash in Luzerne County around 6:00 Saturday morning.

It happened at the intersection of 11th and McKinley Streets in Hazleton. Police say 18-year-old Argenis Andujar Junior allegedly hit the back of a motorcycle after the 24-year-old driver took physical action against his Mazda.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he died. Andujar and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident.