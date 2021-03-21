One dead after Lackawanna County rollover crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a rollover crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened early Sunday morning shortly after midnight on the McDade Expressway between the Keyser and Main exits.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, Patrick Purcell, Jr., 29, of Scranton, died when the vehicle he was driving struck another vehicle and overturned.

Purcell was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Scranton Police Department is investigating the crash.